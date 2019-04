JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Red Wolves bowling team is back in a familiar place, the NCAA Tournament. The Red Wolves will be making their 12th appearance in the big dance. They begin competition on Tuesday in Ohio against Medaille College at the RollHouse Wickliffe in Wickliffe,Ohio. The match will be a win or go home, with the victor advancing to take on Nebraska in the double-elimination portion of the bracket.