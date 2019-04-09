Gun, drugs found in barbecue grill

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A man is facing drug charges after a probation search turned into a foot pursuit in Jonesboro.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers were conducting a probation search in an apartment on Self Circle.
A man, later identified as Marvin G. Ward Jr., saw the officers and had “a panic look on his face”.
As officers approached Ward Jr., the affidavit states that he started running through the parking lot.
Two officers chased him.
A few minutes later, Ward Jr. was found sitting in front of apartments at State St. breathing heavy and sweating.
A 911 caller advised that they had seen a black male matching Ward Jr.'s description running from officers and that the man had put a black bag in a barbecue grill.
Inside the bag was 46 grams of marijuana, 30 grams being in a glass jar, 19 grams in a clear plastic baggie.
Also found was a xanax pill and a .38 special revolver with four rounds loaded in the cylinder.
The bag also held an Arkansas driver’s license belonging to Ward Jr.
Ward Jr. was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.
He is facing charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of schedule IV or V less than 28 gm, possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver, and fleeing.
His bond was set at $125,000.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.