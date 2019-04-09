Millions of dollars will be used to improve railroads

(KAIT) -Millions of dollars will be used to improve railroad crossings throughout the country.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation was recently awarded a grant from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements.
The CRISI program assists departments of transportation by directing funds to rural communities.
“The CRISI grants will help make rail systems safer and more efficient for local communities throughout the country,” Federal Rail Administrator Ronald L. Batory said.
Arkansas will receive $685,600 to improve signage and pavement markings at 298 highway-railway crossings on state and U.S. routes.
The project is expected to improve safety for motorists and reduce costs associated with highway-rail grade crossing crashes up to $1.8 million a year.
52 counties will benefit from advanced warning signs, railroad pavement marking symbols and stop lines.
“ARDOT will utilize these funds to help repair and upgrade Arkansas’ rail infrastructure,” ARDOT Director Scott Bennett said. “In turn, this will increase safety at hundreds of crossings.”
Some locations in Region 8 that will be affected by the grant are Peach Orchard, Rector, Corning and Piggott.
