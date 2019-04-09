Missing girl found her way to the arena

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A missing seven-year-old was found in a pasture, safe and uninjured by a local resident.
Dusty Bennett walked over two miles until Lisa Tedder found her in her backyard.
Tedder said she could tell where Dusty had been playing with her horses near her barn.
On April 9, Diego Ranch partnered up with Jonesboro Police Department and the Citizens Academy to give Dusty horse therapy lessons.
Diego Ranch President Michael Jackson said the horses help kids with disabilities of all types.
“It teaches someone to relax, have patience, just to step back and it teaches a lot of things with life to bring back home,” Jackson said.
The partnership was brought together by JPD’s Chaplain Jen Vincent who collected donations from the community to pay for the horse lessons.
Vincent said Dusty is a natural around the animals.
“She’s been standing over there with the horses, she’s been kissing on her,” Vincent said. “She’s been brushing them. She’s not scared of any of them. She’s gone up to the goats. She’s just at home here.”
The paid lessons will continue for nine sessions. Meaning more training and fun for Dusty with the horses.
In addition to the lessons, Dusty received a GPS watch so she can be monitored at all times.
The Diego Ranch is nonprofit organization that works with kids constantly to overcome mental issues.
