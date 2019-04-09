NYITCOM offering free health screenings in Piggott

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University will offer free health screenings this week in Piggott.
The event, according to a news release, will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the First General Baptist Church Family Life Center, 679 S. Taylor Ave.
Free screenings for blood pressure, blood sugar, and anxiety/depression, will be provided to attendees of all ages. Neither appointments nor insurance will be required.
“The health screenings will provide attendees with a snapshot of their current health status,” said Dr. Brook Laurent, vice chair of clinical medicine at NYITCOM at A-State. “We can then refer them to the appropriate resources in their community to address any issues they might discover.
In addition to the health screenings, the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas will distribute fresh produce to attendees on a first-come, first-served basis. It will also provide information to those needing nutrition assistance.
