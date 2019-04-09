Oregon County deputies get body cameras

OREGON COUNTY, MO (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies in Oregon County are now outfitted with body cameras after nearly a year-long testing and evaluation program.
A press release from the sheriff’s office states that deputies received the cameras last month and began training and deployment April 1.
Sheriff Eric King said they are considered a valuable evidentiary tool for prosecution of certain types of criminal cases by supplementing deputies’ court testimony with audio and video records of an incident.
“I think what we’ll find and what is being seen nationwide is that the overwhelming majority of the time, these cameras show law enforcement officers are doing things right,” King said, “And the few times that doesn’t happen it gives us a great tool for corrective training.”
The proceeds from the sheriff’s office calendar and a donation from the Thayer-Mammoth Spring Rotary Club paid for the cost of equipping deputies with the body cameras.
