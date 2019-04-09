Partner agencies are working together

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -A grant helped open doors to partner agencies of the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
The food bank recently received a grant for $9,934 from the Walmart Foundation through Feeding America.
Representatives from partner agencies within the food bank’s 12 county service area participated in a two-day agency retreat on April 9.
The event focused on identifying and testing strategies that will optimize the partnership between the food bank and the agency networks.
Agency Relation Coordinator Scarlett Mullins said this event is something they’ve never done before.
“We have representatives from 22 food pantries or soup kitchens here,” Mullins said. “Everyone is here to learn how they can better serve everyone in their area. They’re learning how we can all work together better.”
Director for the Provision 88 Food Ministries Mark Taylor said he learned a lot.
“The staff has done an awesome job with this,” Taylor said. “We’ve had fantastic presentations. We’re learning how to work together with other agencies to meet the need. We’re sharing ideas with others and trying to broaden our minds about avenues to take to meet the need. One idea I’m thinking about is to open up our food pantry at least one evening a month.”
Taylor said Provision 88 fed 430 families just in the month of March.
Mullins said it’s about reaching a different population they haven’t before. Whether that group is teenagers, veterans or working families.
Mullins further said many food assistance facilities are open on work days during work hours.
For the families who do work and still struggle, this can be a problem.
“It’s about thinking outside the box,” Mullins said. “It’s about reaching people who can’t get to you, but still need you. If that’s by changing your hours of operation, adopting a mobile service option or other alternative.”
Mullins said they plan to take all the information learned and present it to 140 partner agencies in September.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.