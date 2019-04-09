Play It Again Sports relocating to Highland Square Shopping Center

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Play It Again Sports announced Monday they plan to relocate from across the Mall at Turtle Creek to the Highland Square Shopping Center.
According to a press release, franchise owner Cameron Campbell and his father Jimmy Campbell looked for ways to expand the space of the business after obtaining the chain in 2018.
“My hope is to continue to grow the business by serving this community in every way possible,” Campbell said. “That brings us to the present where we decided the next step to better serve was more space.”
“After looking at multiple options we just felt the revitalization at the intersection of Caraway and Highland in the newly renovated center felt like home,” Campbell added.
The new location will sit at the corner of Highland Dr. and Caraway Rd. as part of the Highland Square Shopping Center.
With double the space, Campbell said new products and offerings will become available at the new location, including four batting cages with available times open to the public.
According to the release, more uniforms, shoes, and other athletic equipment and apparel will also be made available.
The new location is set to open May 15, 2019.
