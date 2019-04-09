Popular Jonesboro catfish restaurant now closed

62 feet of all-you-can-eat is no more

Popular Jonesboro catfish restaurant now closed
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 9, 2019 at 7:49 AM CDT - Updated April 9 at 7:54 AM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A catfish restaurant, that has been a staple of the Jonesboro community for nearly three decades, is now closed.

Jason’s Catfish Buffet, 3213 Dan Ave., announced on social media Tuesday that it has closed and will not re-open. (Facebook)

The owners blamed costs that “were much higher than we could maintain” for the closure.

They thanked customers and friends who had supported them since they purchased the restaurant nearly two years ago.

Ron’s Catfish Buffet had been in business at that location for nearly 30 years before Jason’s took over.

Jason’s Catfish has closed and will not re-open. Costs were much higher than we could maintain. Thank you to all of the guests, the friends made and the laughs we shared. I appreciate everyone of you

Posted by Jason’s Catfish Buffet on Tuesday, April 9, 2019

