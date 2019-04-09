San Diego Zoo returning giant pandas to China

SAN DIEGO, CA (ABC) - It's time to say farewell to some loveable and furry friends at the San Diego Zoo.
The zoo announcing it’s hosting a three week long goodbye celebration for panda bears 27-year-old Bai Yun and her 6-year-old son Xiao Liwu.
An event was held this past weekend with zoo officials and Chinese Consul General Zhang Ping to celebrate the conclusion of the San Diego Zoo’s panda research program and the return of those beloved bears to China.
The program is ending after over two decades in partnership with China and the final day to see the giant pandas will be April 27.
The pandas will be on view up until their departure and the park is selling commemorative bells and offering free tags for guests to hang on the Giant Panda Friendship Wall.
If you can’t make it in person to see the pandas, the zoo is running a panda cam on its website.
Copyright 2019 ABC. All rights reserved.