Save a child by knowing what to do

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Many people wouldn’t know what to do or who to call if they suspected a child was being abused or neglected.
One group of people with Arkansas State University are working to make sure those on their campus have all the information they need before that happens.
April is child abuse and neglect prevention month on both the state and national level.
As a part of that, members with the A-States Social Work department spread child abuse awareness on April 9 through an eye catching event.
Pinwheels were placed by students on campus to represent child abuse.
Chancellor Kelly Damphousse and others spoke about spreading awareness throughout the student body and community.
Assistant coordinator Natalie Gatlin said members with the Department of Family and Children Services began the pinwheel tradition.
“DFCS has been placing pinwheels out for many, many years,” Gatlin said. “It’s what they choose to represent child abuse awareness month.”
Students were given bags that held information about child abuse.
“We wanted students to have information,” Gatlin said. “It gives them some content they can look through, so that they would be aware of what the pinwheels represented.”
Gatlin is hopeful the event made a difference and will stay with people.
“Lots of people don’t even know how to call the hotline if they suspect child abuse and neglect,” Gatlin said. “Giving them that information will open their minds and will allow more students in the community of A-State to be involved.”
If you or someone you know suspects child abuse, you’re advised to all 1-800-482-5964 or go to the Department of Human Services.
