Search turns up drugs in suspect’s body cavity

BAXTER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -Two people are in custody on multiple charges after a parole search.
A press release issued by the Baxter County Sheriff’s Department said, on March 29 officers conducted a search at a residence on Iris Lane in Baxter County.
During the search, officer found a small amount of white powder that tested positive for heroin.
They also found a small amount of methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, and other drug paraphernalia items.
Joshua Michael Miller, 39, and Raye Lynne Sutterfield, 30, were taken into custody, but things didn’t end there.
The report further stated, when Miller was being interviewed, officers said he acted strangely and kept reaching behind him.
He was escorted to the bathroom and searched further. Officers then pulled a package from his rectum.
Inside the package were six grams of marijuana, rolling papers, and 20 pills believed to Seroquel.
This is also not the first time the two have had a run in with law enforcement.
Baxter County court documents said, on March 27, Arkansas State University - Mountain Home staff realized a file containing personal information of four people was missing.
Security footage showed Miller walking out with the file containing the information. He left campus in a car driven by Sutterfield. The stolen information was discovered at his home during a search shortly after.
Miller is facing felony charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, furnishing prohibited articles, parole violation, and possession of schedule VI controlled substance with purpose to deliver.
Sutterfield is facing felony charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and two counts possession of drug paraphernalia.
Miller is being held without bond until his circuit court appearance on April 11.
He has been booked at the Baxter County Detention Center 12 times since 2015.
Sutterfield was issued a $5,000 bond and will also appear in court on April 11.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.