Search uncovers funny money
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 9, 2019 at 4:30 PM CDT - Updated April 9 at 4:30 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Money that couldn’t be used in a store was uncovered in a Region 8 apartment.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on April 5 investigators went to an apartment on the 3700-block of Griffin Street to conduct a parole search.

The officer made contact with 38-year-old Derrick Ferguson who attempted to flee out the back door.

The report further stated when searching his apartment, 14 counterfeit $20 bills were found in Ferguson’s bedroom on is mattress.

Ferguson told the officer the fake money that a friend had given him.

He appeared before Judge Tommy Fowler on April 9.

He now faces a felony charge for forgery in the first degree.

Ferguson’s bond was set at $1,500 and next court date is on May 31 at the Craighead County Courthouse.

