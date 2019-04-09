Search uncovers funny money

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Money that couldn’t be used in a store was uncovered in a Region 8 apartment.
According to a probable cause affidavit, on April 5 investigators went to an apartment on the 3700-block of Griffin Street to conduct a parole search.
The officer made contact with 38-year-old Derrick Ferguson who attempted to flee out the back door.
The report further stated when searching his apartment, 14 counterfeit $20 bills were found in Ferguson’s bedroom on is mattress.
Ferguson told the officer the fake money that a friend had given him.
He appeared before Judge Tommy Fowler on April 9.
He now faces a felony charge for forgery in the first degree.
Ferguson’s bond was set at $1,500 and next court date is on May 31 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
