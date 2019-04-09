Vietnam Veterans Traveling Memorial coming soon to Region 8

TUCKERMANN, AR (KAIT) -A tribute to those who fought for our freedom will soon be traveling through Region 8.
A Vietnam Veterans traveling memorial called, “The Wall that Heals” will journey from Tuckerman to Paragould.
President of Trails to Tuckerman Historical Society Tommy Young said it’s exciting to have the mobile exhibit visit Tuckerman.
“The Wall That Heals”, contains the names of over 58,000 men and women from all branches of service who died in the Vietnam War.
President of Veterans Support Association Kenneth Wright said the event is important to him because he served in 1967-68 and is a Vietnam Veteran.
“This is significant about the wall, about the meaning of the wall to me," Wright said. "Because I have some friends on there unfortunately who have been through the battles.”
Escort Coordinator Cindy Holder said a lot of veterans weren’t welcomed home and this is an opportunity for them to be recognized for their service.
She said they’re also inviting car clubs, motorcycle riding clubs and individuals to join in.
Tuckerman Mayor Rick Womack said he encourages residents to honor the veterans as they bring the wall through the town. He said for everyone to bring their vehicles and join them.
Young said the only cities in Arkansas chosen to host the wall were Bentonville and Paragould, out of only 36 in the nation in 2019.
If you would like to volunteer or participate, contact any Trails to Tuckerman Member or The Tuckerman City Halls Mayors Office.
He said it will leave Tuckerman on May 28 and will arrive in Paragould on May 29.
However, they do not have the route the parade will take to release to the public yet.
“As for specific parade locations and times, there will be a follow up on this.” Young said.
Assembly of the three-quarters scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial will take place at Harmon Park at 309 W. Northend Avenue in Paragould.
The 24-hour viewings will begin on Thursday, May 30 until Sunday, June 2.
You can also visit the Facebook page: Paragould Ar The Wall That Heals.
More details about the parade route and times to follow.
