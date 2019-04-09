Warm and Windy on Wednesday

If you enjoyed Tuesday’s weather, more is on the way for Wednesday. We will be windy with gusts up to the low 30s. Highs will be back in the 80s for the 2nd day in a row. These are the first 80 degree days of the year. Rain chances don’t return until Thursday and even then, it’ll be quick and light. A few storms could bubble up along a cold front with a low risk of a severe storm. Storms will cross the river quickly leaving Region 8. A much higher chance for rain moves in on Saturday.