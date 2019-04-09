Wynne man arrested on video voyeurism, drug charges

CROSS COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Cross County deputies arrested a Wynne man for allegedly recording a victim without their consent.
According to the Cross County Sheriff’s Office, a victim told a deputy on April 6 that they had been secretly recorded.
During the investigation, a search warrant was issued on the home of Kevin Hodges.
The sheriff’s office said during a search of Hodge’s home on April 9, a recording device was found and several electronic devices were seized.
Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also found inside the home.
Hodges was arrested on eight counts of video voyeurism, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
His bond was set at $20,000.
