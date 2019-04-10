Arkansas State bowling advances to Elite Eight

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
In its 12th-straight NCAA appearance, the Arkansas State Women’s bowling team defeated Medaille in the opening-round, to advance to the Elite 8.
“Medaille came out very strong and we came out a little slow,” Said A-State head coach Justin Kostick. “Luckily, we were able to come out on top in the team game. In the Baker match we got off to a great start and didn’t look back.”
A-State won the traditional portion of the Mega Style match 960-899 and kept momentum in the Baker format matches, when it pulled away early and won by a final score of 952-739.
The Red Wolves will take on Nebraska in the double-elimination portion of the bracket which is set to begin April 11.
The championship bracket will be double-elimination, with each round consisting of a best-of-three match that includes the use of three team game formats- baker total pin fall, five-person team match, and a best-of-seven baker match play. The champion will be determined using a best-of-seven baker match play.
Fans can keep up with the Arkansas State women’s bowling team by following the squad on Twitter (@AStateBowling) and by liking the Arkansas State Women’s Bowling page on Facebook.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.