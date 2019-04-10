Clay County bridge is coming down

RECTOR, AR (KAIT) - In Clay County, a rural bridge with high levels of traffic is in beyond repair.
On County Road 406 near Purcel Church, a steel bridge is scheduled to be replaced starting Monday, April 15.
The current bridge has gaps in the bridge that are dangerous for motorcyclists.
Clay County Judge Michael Patterson said the new bridge will prove better for commuters.
“We’re hoping with this new steel bridge, it’ll be safer and make it better for everyone coming along County Road 406,” Patterson said.
Patterson’s major concern is school children’s safety.
“School buses are our number one concern,” Patterson said. “We have to get them to school and back home safely.”
The new bridge will take a total of two weeks to be properly placed.
The judge hopes the community understands the time it takes to replace the bridge.
“Bear with us, it’s going to be better for the whole community when we get done,” Patterson said. “Yes, it’s aggravating to go around another direction but we’re hoping in two weeks that we’ll be done with the project and it should help everybody out.”
The bridge is paid for by a $92,000 grant but will cost the county in labor costs.
