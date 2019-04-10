Crawfish ice cream? It’s a thing.

HOUSTON (WAFB) - In peak crawfish season, one Houston ice cream shop is taking things to another level.
Three words: crawfish ice cream.
“It’s CRAWFISH season so we had to do it,” the Instagram post said.
Red Circle Ice Cream in Houston is known for its creative desserts and unconventional flavors, ranging from Hot Cheetos to Spicy Texas Chili and even BBQ ice cream.
They note that the ice cream doesn’t actually come served with the crustacean.
In a post on April 6, the shop said they’d sold out of the first batch of the highly sought-after flavor, but were working on a second round.
