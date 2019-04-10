Cross County voters approve new jail

CROSS COUNTY,AR (KAIT) -Cross County held a special election Tuesday to determine the future path of the new county jail.
In two separate votes, voters approved the construction and operations of the new jail.
According to County Judge Donnie Sanders, voters approved a 7/8 cent sales tax for the construction of the jail by a vote of 1,032 for to 546 against.
For the 1/8 cent sales tax, voters approved the operation and maintenance of the jail by a vote of 1,021 for to 553 against.
