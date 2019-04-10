Family recognized for helping save a teen from a deadly crash

ARBYRD, MO (KAIT) - A tragic car crash that claimed the life of a 16-year-old happened back in December in Arbyrd, Missouri.
And it might have ended another teen's life, if not for the quick actions of a family who witnessed the crash.
That family was recognized Tuesday night at a council meeting by the city of Arbyrd, the state of Missouri, and most importantly, Colton Woods, who survived that terrible crash, and his mom Adria Hyde.
"They saved my son's life that night," Hyde said.
Colton Woods, 15, and Michael Craig, 16, were on Highway 164 in Dunklin County on Dec. 17, 2018, when their car went off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.
"I didn't think we would lose control like we did," Woods said.
"I didn't get to piece together the details of what had happened until I spoke to Robbie Skaggs on the phone," Hyde said. "And, I found out what they had done, how fast they were going, and the fact that the car had caught fire twice."
The Skaggs family was in front of the boys when the crash happened, and they immediately turned around to help.
"I just got water out of a ditch and threw it on the motor," Robbie's son, Michael Skaggs, said.
"With a cardboard box, I don't know how he did it," Robbie added.
Craig did not survive the crash, but because of Robbie, Michael, and their son Michael, Colton Woods did, though not without some serious injuries of his own.
"I broke six ribs, my spine and my pelvis disconnected from each other, I broke my right arm, and my lung collapsed," Woods said.
"And he broke both of his feet," Hyde said. "He's just within the last two weeks out of a wheelchair and starting to walk with no boots on at home, so we're getting there."
Because of that, the two wanted to show their appreciation at an Arbyrd city council meeting, where the Skaggs family was presented with plaques from the city of Arbyrd and the state of Missouri, as well as hugs from Colton and his mom.
"I don't think there was anything I could have done that was too big of a gesture to show my gratitude," Hyde said. "And if I didn't say it then, I want to say it now, thank you to your entire family for what you did for those boys that night."
Colton is still recovering and told Region 8 News he’ll start physical therapy soon.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.