Four shootings in 5 hours leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating four separate shootings that happened within 5 hours.
Police say at least three people were injured in the shootings, and one person has died.
The first shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on North Parkway near I-40 in North Memphis.
One man was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
An hour later a man was shot near South Parkway and Florida Street in South Memphis.
He is in critical condition.
At 10:40 p.m. a third shooting happened in the Orange Mound area. The victim died on the scene.
The fourth shooting happened at the Charleston Apartments in Cordova.
The victim’s condition is unknown.
These shootings follow a violent weekend -- where three people were shot and killled in Memphis.
MPD says they look at crime numbers every day and deploy more officers to areas where they see a spike in crime.
If you have any information on the shootings call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
