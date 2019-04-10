HS Sports Roundup (4/9)

The Big 4 Jonesboro high schools battled on the diamond on Tuesday. Jonesboro picked up a doubleheader sweep over Nettleton in baseball, Valley View swept Westside in baseball and softball.
Plus Mountain Home soccer stayed perfect on the season and nationally ranked.
Highlights and scores below.
HS Baseball (4/9)
Jonesboro 10, Nettleton 3
Mountain Home 8, GCT 6
Mountain Home 8, GCT 5
Gosnell 12, Trumann 2
Brookland 11, Highland 2
Batesville 9, Pocahontas 0
Pocahontas 5, Batesville 2
Southside 13, Blytheville 0
BIC 8, Marmaduke 1
Salem 6, Sloan-Hendrix 3
Corning 2, Walnut Ridge 1
Armorel 11, Hillcrest 10
Tuckerman 8, Cave City 3
Piggott 10, Osceola 0
Viola 19, Calico Rock 2
Marked Tree 22, Barton 0
McCrory 14, EPC 1
Harding Academy 19, Cedar Ridge 0
Palestine-Wheatley 15, Harrisburg 0
HS Softball (4/9)
Jonesboro 15, Nettleton 4
Jonesboro 16, Nettleton 12
GCT 11, Mountain Home 1
GCT 14, Mountain Home 2
Paragould 6, Marion 2
Paragould 8, Marion 7
Brookland 16, Highland 0
Trumann 8, Hoxie 2
Trumann 11, Hoxie 7
Gosnell 7, Walnut Ridge 6
Southside 14, Blytheville 4
Cedar Ridge 5, Harding Academy 0
Palestine-Wheatley 5, Harrisburg 0
Manila 8, Rivercrest 4
Rivercrest 22, Manila 0
Riverside 11, Armorel 1
Tuckerman 17, Cave City 10
McCrory 2, EPC 0
Barton 11, Marked Tree 1
Marmaduke 14, Bay 1
Viola 6, Calico Rock 0
Cotter 11, Mammoth Spring 7
HS Soccer (4/9)
Jonesboro 2, Nettleton 1 (Girls)
Greene County Tech 6, Marion 0 (Girls)
Greene County Tech 4, Marion 2 (Boys)
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.