HS Sports Roundup (4/9)
By Chris Hudgison | April 9, 2019 at 11:26 PM CDT - Updated April 9 at 11:26 PM

The Big 4 Jonesboro high schools battled on the diamond on Tuesday. Jonesboro picked up a doubleheader sweep over Nettleton in baseball, Valley View swept Westside in baseball and softball.

Plus Mountain Home soccer stayed perfect on the season and nationally ranked.

Highlights and scores below.

HS Baseball (4/9)

Jonesboro 11, Nettleton 1

Jonesboro sweeps Nettleton in baseball doubleheader

Valley View 5, Westside 4

Valley View beats Westside in baseball showdown

Jonesboro 10, Nettleton 3

Mountain Home 8, GCT 6

Mountain Home 8, GCT 5

Gosnell 12, Trumann 2

Brookland 11, Highland 2

Batesville 9, Pocahontas 0

Pocahontas 5, Batesville 2

Southside 13, Blytheville 0

BIC 8, Marmaduke 1

Salem 6, Sloan-Hendrix 3

Corning 2, Walnut Ridge 1

Armorel 11, Hillcrest 10

Tuckerman 8, Cave City 3

Piggott 10, Osceola 0

Viola 19, Calico Rock 2

Marked Tree 22, Barton 0

McCrory 14, EPC 1

Harding Academy 19, Cedar Ridge 0

Palestine-Wheatley 15, Harrisburg 0

HS Softball (4/9)

Valley View 6, Westside 1

Katie Dreiling strikes out 13, Valley View beats Westside in softball clash

Jonesboro 15, Nettleton 4

Jonesboro 16, Nettleton 12

GCT 11, Mountain Home 1

GCT 14, Mountain Home 2

Paragould 6, Marion 2

Paragould 8, Marion 7

Brookland 16, Highland 0

Trumann 8, Hoxie 2

Trumann 11, Hoxie 7

Gosnell 7, Walnut Ridge 6

Southside 14, Blytheville 4

Cedar Ridge 5, Harding Academy 0

Palestine-Wheatley 5, Harrisburg 0

Manila 8, Rivercrest 4

Rivercrest 22, Manila 0

Riverside 11, Armorel 1

Tuckerman 17, Cave City 10

McCrory 2, EPC 0

Barton 11, Marked Tree 1

Marmaduke 14, Bay 1

Viola 6, Calico Rock 0

Cotter 11, Mammoth Spring 7

HS Soccer (4/9)

Jonesboro 4, Nettleton 0 (Boys)

Jonesboro beats Nettleton in soccer showdown

Mountain Home 9, Paragould 0 (Boys)

Mountain Home 9, Paragould 0 (Girls)

Mountain Home sweeps soccer doubleheader, Bombers #17 in nation

Jonesboro 2, Nettleton 1 (Girls)

Greene County Tech 6, Marion 0 (Girls)

Greene County Tech 4, Marion 2 (Boys)

