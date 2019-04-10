K9 Unit uncovers drugs

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators with the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit headed to the 800-block of S. Caraway Road after getting a tip about drugs being sold.
When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone at the residence.
The report said they then ran a K9 unit on the doors until the dog alerted them to a specific door.
Court documents said once they received a search warrant, they entered the residence.
Investigators located a backpack containing two cellophane baggies with suspected marijuana in them.
A 9 mm Smith and Wesson pistol was found in a bedroom, along with two boxes of 9mm ammunition. Then they found an additional shoebox containing 10 cellophane baggies with marijuana in them, additional sandwich baggies, and two digital scales.
The total weight of the marijuana found inside the residence was 1,361 grams.
Investigators confirmed with the property manager that Aaron Deed was living at the residence with his girlfriend, 20-year-old Katerra Sharp.
Sharp appeared in court on April 9 before Judge Tommy Fowler.
She is facing felony charges for simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of firearm by certain person.
Her bond was set at $150,000.
