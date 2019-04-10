Lock up: Vehicle break-ins on the rise in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - With more than 100 people reporting vehicle break-ins since the start of the year, Jonesboro police offer this solution: lock your door.
In a video posted to the department’s Facebook page, Sgt. Lyle Waterworth states that the Jonesboro Police Department has investigated 118 vehicle B&Es since Jan. 1. That number has actually grown to 134 since the video was shot, according to an updated post on April 10.
In 95 of those cases, Waterworth says the doors were unlocked.
JPD estimates more than $55,000 worth of items have been stolen since the start of the year, including guns. So far, in 23 of the cases, victims reported their firearms stolen. That’s compared to 33 guns stolen from cars during all of last year.
To avoid becoming the next victim, Waterworth urges everyone to:
- Lock their vehicle doors
- Hide items from plain sight
- Remove valuables like keys, fobs, and weapons
