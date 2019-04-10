Man arrested after threat made, authorities say

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A call to authorities about a red cattle gate has a Craighead County man facing a terroristic threatening charge after he reportedly threatened to kill two people, Craighead County authorities said Wednesday.
Isaac Newton Gilmer of Jonesboro was arrested April 5 on suspicion of 1st degree terroristic threatening after Craighead County deputies went to the 3100-block of County Road 766 about a theft in progress.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told police that Gilmer was on his mother’s property stealing a red cattle gate.
Deputies later spoke to the woman, who said she had a picture of Gilmer carrying the red gate in his hand walking on her side of the property stakes.
Deputies also said in the affidavit that they had been to Gilmer’s home recently about a property dispute and had asked Gilmer and the victim to stay off each other’s property.
As authorities were talking to the victim and his mother, Gilmer arrived.
Gilmer, whose nickname is “Bud”, was shown the picture of him carrying the cattle gate, police said.
“'Bud'' became irate and started cursing. Deputy Roth attempted to calm ‘Bud’ down and I warned ‘Bud’ to stop cursing,” the affidavit noted. “Bud’ took off walking in the direction of his house and I ordered him to stop. ‘Bud’ then turned around and said he was going to kill (the victim and his mother). He continued his threats by telling them they would both be dead by morning.”
A $1,500 bond was set for Gilmer, who will be arraigned May 31 in circuit court.
