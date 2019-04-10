Man facing rape charge, accused of sexual relationship with woman, her 15-year-old daughter

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - A man is facing a rape charge for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a woman and her 15-year-old daughter.
Bryan Lindley, 29, of Benton, was charged with statutory rape. He was taken to the Scott County Jail and his bond was set at $50,000.
In February 2019, the SEMO Cyber Crimes Task Force received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a potential sexual relationship between a man and a 15-year-old female.
According to NCMEC, the information indicated that the two communicated through Facebook and had met in person on multiple occasions.
While investigating, the SEMO Cyber Crimes Task Force responded to the teen’s home in rural Scott County. They talked to the teen and her mother and officers say they learned the suspect, identified as Lindley, was in the back yard of the home.
Officers then interviewed all three and say the learned Lindley was in an intimate relationship with the teen and her mother.
The SEMO Cyber Crimes Task Force is made up of investigators from the Poplar Bluff Police Department and the Sikeston Police Department. The Scott County Sheriff’s Department and Scott County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office were also involved in the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.