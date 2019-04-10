Memphis woman missing after meeting someone on a dating app

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a woman who went missing last Friday.
Police say 21-year-old Markenzie Hientz has been missing since she met a friend on a dating app.
Hientz was last seen at her home in the 8000 block of Hampton Woods on April 5 and has not been seen or heard from since.
She is described at 5-feet-four-inches, weighing 90 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. She also has a roman numeral tattoo on her right forearm.
Hientz was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black leggings, and white sneakers.
If you see her, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.
