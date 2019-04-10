New city hall highlights Hoxie city council meeting

HOXIE, AR (KAIT) -A full agenda means quite a bit accomplished at Tuesday’s city council meeting in Hoxie.
According to Mayor Dennis Coggins, the new city hall will move to its new location beginning May 1.
Coggins said also beginning May 1, a trial basis would get underway involving switching to Waste Pro to dispose of the city’s waste instead of the landfill in Paragould.
According to Sanders, the move would save the city around $900 per month.
Lastly, council members also approved the decision to move the city’s tornado sirens to the Hoxie Fire Department.
