Pinwheel Ceremony supports kids who are victims of abuse

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A pinwheel ceremony was hosted Wednesday April 10 on the Craighead County Courthouse lawn in support of young children who are victims of abuse and maltreatment.
The First Lady of Arkansas Susan Hutchinson made the trip to Jonesboro to raise awareness and speak on behalf of children's advocacy centers from all over the state.
The Northeast Arkansas Children’s Advocacy Center provides a safe haven for interviewing and examining a child who has suffered from abuse.
The First Lady knows the importance of having centers like this in place.
“I thought it important to get the word out for people to be aware that often times, it’s somebody that you respect that is being outed by a 6-year-old and we need to take that very seriously, and listen to them, and see what we can do about it,” said Hutchinson.
Hutchinson said pinwheels were chosen as a part of the ceremony because of the innocence that they represent.
She hopes they symbolize the happiness that advocacy centers can bring back in to victim’s lives as they are able to tell their stories and come to the realization that the abuse they suffered from, is not their fault.
April 11th has been recognized with a resolution by the state legislature and Governor Asa Hutchinson as Children’s Advocacy Centers of Arkansas day.
Mayor Harold Perrin and County Judge Marvin Day also issued proclamations in support.
