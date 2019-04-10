Searcy police respond to human remains near school

SEARCY, AR (KAIT) - Authorities in Searcy responded to a report of adult human remains being found in the woods near a local school.
According to a press release issued by the Searcy Police Department, they were contacted at 3:45 p.m. on April 9 about the remains being located on Riverview High School’s campus.
The press release said they were found in a wooded area just off of Moore Street south of the school’s building.
It further stated it appears the remains have been there for years.
A Facebook post by the Riverview School District said a student discovered the remains and reported it to police.
The remains will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.
The Searcy Police Department is currently working leads on a missing person from out of state.
