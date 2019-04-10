Searcy police respond to human remains near school

Searcy police respond to human remains near school
Searcy Police respond to call about human remains near school
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 9, 2019 at 7:08 PM CDT - Updated April 9 at 7:28 PM

SEARCY, AR (KAIT) - Authorities in Searcy responded to a report of adult human remains being found in the woods near a local school.

According to a press release issued by the Searcy Police Department, they were contacted at 3:45 p.m. on April 9 about the remains being located on Riverview High School’s campus.

The press release said they were found in a wooded area just off of Moore Street south of the school’s building.

It further stated it appears the remains have been there for years.

A Facebook post by the Riverview School District said a student discovered the remains and reported it to police.

Riverview Parents and Patrons: Searcy Police Department and White Co. Sheriff's Office responded to a report of adult...

Posted by Riverview School District on Tuesday, April 9, 2019

The remains will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

The Searcy Police Department is currently working leads on a missing person from out of state.

This is a developing story. Download the Region 8 News app for up to the minute updates from our newsroom.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.