A rural mural gets a new stamp on life

PIGGOTT, AR (KAIT) - The Piggott Post Office brought in a crowd on Wednesday to celebrate the office’s mural.
The mural is one of five to be printed as stamps to be sold across the United States.
Piggott’s mural was painted in 1941 by Daniel Rhodes. It depicts an aircraft being loaded with mail to be delivered.
Rhode’s son, Dr. Aaron Rhodes, said he was honored to attend today’s event.
“They just don’t pick any painting to be on a postage stamp,” Rhodes said. “That’s why I’m so gratified that they chose my father’s painting.”
The event brought the local school’s children and band out to play at the event.
Patrick Mendonca, Senior Director in the office of the postmaster, said he enjoyed the event.
“It was just fantastic to be at an event that celebrates not only the postal service but, in a sense, the town itself,” Mendonca said.
Piggott Postmaster Stephanie Jett said she’s glad the mural got some new recognition.
“It really just puts the Post Office back in perspective and brings it back to the forefront of people’s mind and gives students the opportunity to learn more about our history,” Jett said.
The Post Office plans to keep the painting for many more years to come.
