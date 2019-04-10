Search leads to two arrests in drug case

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The search of an apartment this week has two Craighead County residents facing eight felonies each, with police finding drugs and weapons during the search, according to Jonesboro police.
Carmon Denise Freeman and Eric Dashawn Wilborn, both of Jonesboro, were arrested April 9 after Jonesboro police went to an apartment in the 600-block of Stratford Drive to do a search.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police received word that Freeman was selling meth at the home and that she was on parole.
Officers attempted to enter the residence, but someone had locked the door from inside, police said.
“After knocking on the door several times, Wilborn opened the door,” the affidavit noted.
Officers later found 74 grams of meth and five grams of marijuana in a bedroom, as well as digital scales with meth residue, a loaded 9-mm Taurus pistol reported stolen out of Paragould and empty cellophane baggies in a crawl space, police said.
Also, police found Oxycodone, Alprazolam, and Xanax in a pill bottle on the coffee table.
Police arrested Freeman and Wilborn on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine purpose to deliver greater than ten grams but less than 200 grams, possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I or II not meth or cocaine purpose to deliver, possession of schedule IV or V with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule VI less than four ounces, distribution near certain facilities-enhanced penalties and theft by receiving-firearm less than $2,500.
A $250,000 bond was set for Wilborn while a $100,000 bond was set for Freeman by Special District Judge Jarrett Cobb.
Both Wilborn and Freeman will be arraigned May 31 in circuit court.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.