Six small businesses, one Region 8 city, ready for revolution

SEARCY, AR (KAIT) - There are six small businesses that will soon get a renovation as some business owners said they are ready for the big impact it will bring.
Searcy was selected for Season 4 of Small Business Revolution- Main Street, and local businesses started sending in applications.
The six businesses will be featured on Season 4 of Small Business Revolution- Main Street are ARganic Woodwork, El Mercado Cavadas, nooma, Savor + Sip, and Whilma’s Filipino Restaurant.
The owner of Zion Climbing Center, Sean Hudkins said he’s put 14 years of work with volunteers into his non-profit and said the process dug deep into personal and organizational backgrounds.
“My wife describes it as it feels like I won the lottery," Hudkins said. "And so, this is such a huge opportunity!”
Hudkins also said it was just nice to be recognized as someone that had a good story but also needed the help.
Zion Climbing Center is also the first non-profit to be featured on the show.
As for the final outcome and design, he said they are currently working with the Small Business Revolution team by phone and it’s in the process.
El Mercado Cavadas was also one of the six businesses selected, and it sells authentic Latin American ingredients.
Owner Jose Mendoza said he is still in shock.
“It’s a big deal," Mendoza said. "They are going to help us better manage the store, and learn how to serve the community better.”
