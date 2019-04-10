Twitter removes Trump’s ‘Dark Knight Rises’ tweet

(CNN) - Twitter has pulled down a video posted Tuesday on President Donald Trump's official account.
If you go to the tweet in question now, you will see a message saying that the media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.
The copyright owner is Warner Bros. which, like CNN, is part of AT&T.
In a statement, Warner Bros. says the video used music from the 2012 film "The Dark Knight Rises" without the studio's permission.
The video in question featured clips of Trump, along with a number of Democrats including Hillary Clinton.
It's believed the video was meant to promote Trump's re-election bid in 2020.
In a statement, the Trump campaign says the video was made by a supporter and is an example of how hard people fight for the president.
