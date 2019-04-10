Officials warn of door-to-door scheme in Butler Co.

BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Officials in Butler County have a warning for folks in the area about people offering “free” cancer screenings.
“There’s just no limit to the things that can happen once someone gets your information,” said Barbara Head.
She was home at her sister’s home and knew something wasn’t right when a stranger knocked on her sister’s door. It was a Saturday and she asked if her sister wanted a free cancer screening.
“And she stressed that there was no charge and that Medicare or Medicaid would pay for it one hundred percent,” said Head.
She said the woman told her she was with a local in-home service agency.
“She said ‘well, we just take a picture of a copy of her insurance card and we send it in. And then it’s all destroyed. We don’t keep any of it. It’s all safe,’” said Head.
But Head wasn’t convinced it was legitimate and called the mayor.
“Cause that’s what you do in a small town. Anything you need to know, you call the mayor,” said Head.
Qulin Police Chief Michael Lashley is investigating the incident and said the women did not have a license to do this legally.
But Head’s sister wasn’t the only person in the Qulin Senior Citizens Housing area who opened her door for these women.
“She guaranteed me results if whether I’m cancer capable or not, and she left,” said Dennis Parrish, who lives at Qulin Senior Citizens Housing.
But he said he started to question things after that.
“Maybe I should, maybe I shouldn’t and that was that. It’s too late now,” said Parrish.
Local senior service centers are warning that the group is targeting seniors, not just in Qulin but also Poplar Bluff.
“I think they were making the circle to all of the housing,” said Head.
And she said it’s scary, especially for the elderly.
“Something that I think we forget is people that grew up in the 1930’s, 40’s, 50’s, it was not stressed to them like it is now not to talk to strangers,” said Head.
Chief Lashley called wants to remind people to not open your door for a stranger, because it could end up being a criminal.
