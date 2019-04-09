Woman accused of killing Memphis pastor pleads not guilty; court date reset

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The woman accused of killing a Memphis pastor was set to appear in court on Tuesday. Instead, her court date was reset.
Latoshia Daniels is accused of killing Brodes Perry during an apparent domestic dispute Thursday night in Collierville. His wife was also shot.
The attorney representing her, Leslie Ballin, is no stranger to high profile murder cases. On Tuesday, Ballin faced a judge on behalf of his client, who did not appear.
Ballin said he was just assigned to this case after Daniels’ family reached out to his team. He said this whole process is new to his client.
"The criminal court process is new to this family and to our client,” Ballin said.
Moments after entering a not guilty plea for Daniels, Ballin told WMC5 he meant it.
"We're taking this slowly,” Ballin said. “We are taking this professionally and we're going to do what needs to be done."
Daniels was expected to make her first court appearance Tuesday. Ballin says his client didn’t appear because he hadn’t seen her and she was in a holding area.
Perry served as the executive pastor at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.
Police say Daniels shot him multiple times in the head and torso. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Documents show she said “you broke my heart” while shooting Perry.
Daniels is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault on a police officer, escape and resisting arrest.
Some of these charges occurred when she assaulted an officer as she was trying to escape police custody.
According to state records, Daniels was licensed as a social worker in 2012. The Psychology Today website says she specialized in anger management and domestic violence.
"I've been here for almost 12 years and this is our first case with this issue,” said Ruthie Bain, executive director of the Arkansas Social Work Licensing Board.
Bain said they're aware of the charges against Daniels.
"The public is being protected as long as she's in jail so we would not do anything at this time now if she was released our Board would probably call an emergency meeting and discuss that,” Bain said.
Ballin says his team may be asking for a bond hearing in the coming weeks.
"There’s a lot of fact-finding that Ms. Ruch and I and our staff will need to do and we will report back to the court on April 23,” Ballin said.
We’ve learned there’s a possibility Daniels could lose her license as a social worker in the state of Arkansas if she’s found guilty. She’s being held without bond and is due back in court April 23.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.