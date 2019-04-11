Arkansas State eliminated by Vanderbilt in NCAA Bowling Tournament

Arkansas State took a 166-165 edge in game one of the traditional style matches, however, Vanderbilt bounced back in game two defeating the Red Wolves 190-182. The Scarlet and Black took charge, winning two-straight matches (355-348, 235-223), to take a slight (774-773) advantage over the Commodores, but the Red Wolves weren’t able to hold on to momentum when they dropped the match 996-956.