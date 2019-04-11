Arkansas State eliminated by Vanderbilt in NCAA Bowling Tournament

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State women’s bowling team fell to Vanderbilt 2-0, to end its quest for its first national championship Thursday, in Wickliffe, Ohio.
This year’s NCAA Tournament was A-State’s 12th straight appearance as the Red Wolves ended the season 75-47.
Arkansas State took a 166-165 edge in game one of the traditional style matches, however, Vanderbilt bounced back in game two defeating the Red Wolves 190-182. The Scarlet and Black took charge, winning two-straight matches (355-348, 235-223), to take a slight (774-773) advantage over the Commodores, but the Red Wolves weren’t able to hold on to momentum when they dropped the match 996-956.
The Red Wolves began Thursday’s competition with a 2-0 loss to Nebraska (1,097-1,011, 996-969).
A-State is losing one senior in Denisyha Waller and will return nine letter winners and have a strong recruiting class set to join the team next fall.
