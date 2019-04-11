Arkansas State sweeps Sun Belt Women’s Track & Field weekly honors

Smith earns the weekly honor for the second-straight week after a strong performance at Georgia’s Spec Towns Invitational. Smith breezed to a first place finish in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.27 seconds. The time ranks atop the Sun Belt Performance list, 10th in the NCAA West Region and 16th nationally. She also ran on the 4x100m squad that improved its school record time to 45.13 seconds. That time leads the Sun Belt Conference and 27th in the NCAA West Region.