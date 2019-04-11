Arkansas State sweeps Sun Belt Women’s Track & Field weekly honors

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State women’s track and field swept the Sun Belt Conference weekly honors as sprinter Caitland Smith was named the Women’s Track Athlete of the Week and multi-event athlete Emma Nwofor was named the Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.
Smith earns the weekly honor for the second-straight week after a strong performance at Georgia’s Spec Towns Invitational. Smith breezed to a first place finish in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.27 seconds. The time ranks atop the Sun Belt Performance list, 10th in the NCAA West Region and 16th nationally. She also ran on the 4x100m squad that improved its school record time to 45.13 seconds. That time leads the Sun Belt Conference and 27th in the NCAA West Region.
Nwofor earns weekly honors for the second time outdoors. She placed third in the heptathlon at Georgia’s Spec Towns Invitational nearly breaking the school record with a total of 5,361 points scored. She had the top clearance among the heptathletes with a high jump of 1.72m (5-7.75) while finishing top five in 100m hurdles (13.68 - 4th), shot put (11.58m/38-0 - 2nd), 200-meters (25.66 - 4th), long jump (5.44m/17-10.25 - 4th) and javelin throw (38.10m/125-0 - 4th).
A-State is scheduled to have student-athletes compete at the Triton Invitational in San Diego, Calif., and the Joe Walker Invitational in Oxford, Miss., next week. The Red Wolves Open is scheduled for April 19-20 at the A-State Track & Field Complex and A-State will host the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships May 10-12.
