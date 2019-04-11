ASP investigating Helena-West Helena officer-involved shooting

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Arkansas State Police are investigating another officer-involved shooting.
Helena-West Helena Mayor Kevin Smith stated on social media Thursday morning that police shot an armed suspect.
The alleged incident occurred near Caney Creek off Springdale Road.
According to Smith, the man was “brandishing a gun and threatening” an officer when he was shot.
The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to Regional One Health Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
ASP investigators were called to the scene.
This is the second officer-involved shooting in eastern Arkansas this week.
Late Sunday night, a Blytheville police officer shot and killed a man during a disturbance at a local convenience store.
Earlier this month, ASP was asked to investigate an Osceola police officer shooting of Pete Denzel Edwards during a traffic stop.
