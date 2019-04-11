BBB warns about Mid-South upholstery supply company not delivering goods

HORN LAKE, MS (WMC) - The Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South is issuing a nationwide warning about a North Mississippi upholstery company.
According to the BBB, DIY Upholstery Supply, in Horn Lake, has earned an F rating with BBB due to 21 unanswered complaints. BBB has received 65 complaints against the company in the last 3 years; 39 of those were within the last 12 months.
The BBB received complaints from 28 states and 2 Canadian provinces from customers who received partial orders or no orders at all.
DIY Upholstery Supply’s BBB Accreditation was revoked in December 2018, due to failure to respond to or resolve customer complaints filed with the BBB.
“All businesses should respond to BBB complaints,” said Randy Hutchinson, BBB of the Mid-South President and CEO. “DIY Upholstery Supply has shown that they don’t operate with the level of trust and ethics that consumers and BBB expect from businesses.”
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.