Committee works to turn old high school gym into community building

LEACHVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A community is coming together to save a building that's full of memories and turn it into something everyone can use.
The Leachville Gym Committee has been working on this project for more than a year.
And all of their work is toward making the old Leachville High School gym a multi-purpose building for the entire community.
After Leachville and Monette Schools consolidated in the 1980′s, the Buffalo Island Central School District took over the gym.
But now, BIC is building new facilities, so the district donated the gym to the city of Leachville.
And the committee, made up of several community members who remember playing in that gym, is working to restore it to its former glory.
“Right now, we’re raising money and we’re cleaning it,” Committee Member Lisa Turner said. “We want a place where everybody can come and play ball or hold meetings or just hang out, walk, or exercise, we want it to be a place where eveyrbody can enjoy it.”
All of the upgrades have been funded solely with donations and fundraising, so far about $10,000 worth.
When the gym can be open for the public relies on how much community participation the committee can get, both physically and financially.
The committee has held several fundraisers and work days to keep the upgrades moving, and they have a 5K coming up on May 11.
