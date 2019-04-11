Construction continues at Arkansas State football operations building

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - It’s nice weather to build in more ways than one. Assembly of the 2019 Arkansas State football team continued this afternoon with their 9th practice of the spring. They’ll take tomorrow off and scrimmage on Friday.
Wednesday was perfect weather to continue construction on the new football operations building. I noticed plenty of brick going around for the 66 thousand square foot palace of pigskin.
This will be the new home for the coaches offices, weight room, and connections to the indoor and The Vault. It’s on schedule to be ready for the season opener on August 31st. We should see the Red Wolves run out of the new tunnel against SMU.
