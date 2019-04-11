Corning to reorganize elementary and middle schools

Corning to reorganize elementary and middle schools
(Source: Corning School District)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 11, 2019 at 10:24 AM CDT - Updated April 11 at 10:24 AM

CORNING, AR (KAIT) - The Corning School District announced Thursday they would reorganize their elementary and middle school.

According to the release posted on the Corning Park Elementary Facebook Page, 3rd & 4th graders will relocate to Park Elementary School.

The 5th & 6th grades will relocate to a newly formed Corning Middle School that will be housed in the Corning Junior High building.

The school stated the 5th-8th graders will be in the junior high building, while the 9th-12th graders will be in the high school wing of the building.

The school stressed the middle school and high school kids would not share a restroom and will go to lunch at different times.

The release stated the school district will hold a public meeting once all of the transition details are completed.

The school said the change was based on declining enrollment.

