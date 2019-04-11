County assessor’s office warns of property scam

County assessor’s office warns of property scam
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 11, 2019 at 11:14 AM CDT - Updated April 11 at 11:14 AM

WHITE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -If you get a letter in the mail saying you owe money for a property assessment profile, throw it away.

The White County Assessor’s Office says the letters are a scam.

The letters, which appear to originate from a company called Property Profile, Inc. in Glendora, California, offers homeowners a copy of their “property assessment profile” for a fee.

Readily available public information, including the location of the property and year it was built, are included to make the letter seem official.

But the assessor’s office says it’s just a ruse to get money.

The White County Assessor’s Office says the letters are a scam.
The White County Assessor’s Office says the letters are a scam. (Facebook)

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.