County assessor’s office warns of property scam

WHITE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -If you get a letter in the mail saying you owe money for a property assessment profile, throw it away.
The White County Assessor’s Office says the letters are a scam.
The letters, which appear to originate from a company called Property Profile, Inc. in Glendora, California, offers homeowners a copy of their “property assessment profile” for a fee.
Readily available public information, including the location of the property and year it was built, are included to make the letter seem official.
But the assessor’s office says it’s just a ruse to get money.
