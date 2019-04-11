Fires at 3 black churches intentionally set, fire marshal says

ST. LANDRY PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The son of a St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputy is in custody in connection to recent church fires in Louisiana.
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) has announced they’ll be holding a press conference Thursday, April 11 at 10 a.m. to update the public on the investigation into three church fires in St. Landry Parish. Gov. John Bel Edwards will be in attendance.
Holden Matthews, 21, was arrested Wednesday evening after his father, Sheriff’s Deputy Roy Matthews, turned him in to authorities.
State Fire Marshal Butch Browning says all three of the fires were intentionally set and are related. He says Matthews was involved in “black metal," a type of music associated with church burning.
Governor John Bel Edwards says they have no reason to believe these fires were related to another church in Caddo Parish.
The fires began on March 26, when St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre burned to the ground.
A second church fire within St. Landry Parish happened a week later, on Tuesday, April 2, at the Greater Union Baptist Church.
On Thursday, April 4, Fire District #3 responded to a fire at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Highway 182 in Opelousas.
Matthews has been charged with three counts of simple arson on religious buildings. Each charges has a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.
Governor John Bel Edwards has released a statement about the fires.
The ACLU of Louisiana also released a statement on the fires:
"This string of suspicious church fires, including three in St. Landry Parish alone, is deeply disturbing and a reminder of the violence that people of color continue to face across the South. Black churches have long been targets of racial terrorism, and recent years have seen a steady rise in white supremacist violence. While the investigation into the cause of the fires continues, it’s on all of us to speak out against hate and intolerance and stand in solidarity with the communities affected by these tragedies.”
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.