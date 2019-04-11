Drug Task Force Agents pull suspected dealer off the streets

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -According to a probable cause affidavit, on Oct. 26 of 2017 authorities used an informant to gather evidence of a drug delivery.
Court documents stated an informant met with Special Agents of the Drug Task Force to equip him with audio/video recording equipment and $1,350 of FBI money in order to make a drug purchase.
The report further said the confidential informant met with 27-year-old Anthony Tribley of Jonesboro on the Kroger parking lot.
Agents maintained electronic surveillance during the operation and observed Tribley get in the informant’s car where they could be heard discussing the transaction.
Court documents went on to state when Tribley left, the agents met up with their informant who handed over two baggies containing suspected methamphetamine and the surveillance equipment.
The agents’ observations during the operation and review of the surveillance audio/video confirmed their informant’s statements.
The methamphetamine retrieved weighed 56.2 grams.
Tribley appeared in court on April 11. He is facing a felony charge for delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
His bond was set at $100,000, and his next court date will be on May 31 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.