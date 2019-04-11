A Few Storms This Evening

Storms will continue to develop this evening and move east through the first half of the overnight. Most storms will just produce rain and some lightning but one or two could be strong to severe. Strong, gusty winds will be the main threat. But we’ve already been very windy today thanks to non-thunderstorm related winds, gusts have been as high as 45 mph in spots. Storms leave at around midnight and we’re dry for Friday with highs near 70. Even cooler for the weekend as heavy rain and clouds keep us in the 50s and low 60s. 1-2″ of rain is likely for Saturday with a few showers and storms lingering into Sunday. The best severe threat is to the south so it’s looking like another very low to low risk for severe weather. A few storms could produce hail in Region 8 Saturday and Sunday morning.