Former NASA Engineer speaks at UACCB

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A former NASA engineer stopped by the UACCB campus to share her story with students.
There were over 1,000 students that gathered in the auditorium from five area high schools to hear from Dr. Christine Darden.
They gathered to hear Darden share her message about facing adversity, her path towards her career and what it was like working for NASA.
Chancellor of UACCB, Deborah Frazier said they were excited to have Dr. Darden speak at the campus.
She said Dr. Darden spoke earlier in the year with Harding University, and they won a drawing to have her speak at the school.
Dr. Darden was also one of the women portrayed in the recent movie, Hidden Figures.
“I think her message of never giving up, never stopping is resonating with I hope all the students," Frazier said. "Because sometimes life gives us a few knocks and you just have to continue to aspire for your dreams.”
A student at UACCB, Kristina Ballentine said she was inspired by Dr. Darden’s message.
“As a student, it’s phenomenal, because she does work at NASA," Ballentine said. “As a STEM major, I’ve also considered working at NASA before.”
Dr. Darden said she discovered in the 11th grade that she loved Geometry and that led her into more mathematics classes.
“I worked in NASA for almost 40 years, working in minimizing the sonic boom in supersonic aircraft," Darden said. "And so I explained how I got there, what I did while I was there, hoping this will symbolize that if they have an interest in going into that area, that they can focus on that and can get to a career just like that.”
The students from the colleges also joined for a Q&A including Lyon College, ASU Newport, ASU Beebe, and UACCB.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.