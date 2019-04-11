Fraternity raises more than $1,700 at fundraiser for Veterans Village

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - One Arkansas State University fraternity is using video games to give back to veterans.
Members of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity held an NBA 2K19 tournament Wednesday night at the A-State ROTC Armory.
All proceeds benefited the Veterans Villages of America.
V2A recently announced plans to build transitional housing for low income and homeless veterans in Jonesboro.
The ATO president said although it is the first year for the event, they hope it continues to grow and give back to local veterans.
“We figured we might as well stick to our roots and payback to those who have, not only founded our fraternity but have helped our country as a whole,” Lucas Schaffhauser said.
Contestants who signed up for the event competed in a single-elimination bracket and had the opportunity to win prizes, including two Silver Dollar City passes, St. Louis Cardinal tickets, Memphis Redbird tickets, and a $200 GameStop gift card.
Schaffhauser said they raised over $1,700, which exceeded their goal of $1,500.
